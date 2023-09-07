Heritage Trust Co Has $299,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 332,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 103,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,473,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,008 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.