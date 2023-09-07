BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $3,895,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

ORLY stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $941.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,131. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $944.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $907.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.