BlackRock Inc. Has $3.79 Billion Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $3,794,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.43. 281,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock valued at $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

