Argent Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

