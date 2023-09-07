Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

WSO stock opened at $354.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.