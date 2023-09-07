WMS Partners LLC Buys 43,926 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

