Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

