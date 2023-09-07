Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 294.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

