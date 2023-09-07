Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

AJG opened at $227.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,647. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

