Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

