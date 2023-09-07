Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,911 shares of company stock worth $4,326,774. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

