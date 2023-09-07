Clear Street Markets LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.86.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

