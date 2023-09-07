Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ROP stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

