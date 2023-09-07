Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $423.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

