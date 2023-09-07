Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 10,962 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

