Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after buying an additional 1,856,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 74,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

