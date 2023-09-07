Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT remained flat at $21.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,202. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

