BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,060,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,431,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $4,210,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in 3M by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 8,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in 3M by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,082. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

