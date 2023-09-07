BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,110,519 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,942,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,110,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.79% of CSX worth $4,130,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.