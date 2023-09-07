Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 10,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,536. The company has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

