Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 171,297 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

