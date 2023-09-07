Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,008 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,622 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

INDA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,764 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

