Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,261,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 797,083 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 152,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

