Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

ABEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 157,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,973,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

