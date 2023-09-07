Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IGF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,709. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

