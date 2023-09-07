Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average is $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.