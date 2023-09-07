Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,512. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.