Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.3% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.08. The stock had a trading volume of 246,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

