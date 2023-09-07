Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 956 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 123,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,081,000 after buying an additional 79,089 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 166.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $187.93. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,479. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $190.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

