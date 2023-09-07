Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,544,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 519,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Micron Technology worth $5,161,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 2,030,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,770,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

