Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 9,060 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

