Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 103,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $24.95 on Thursday, hitting $488.52. 124,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

