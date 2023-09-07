Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

