SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.69 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.41–$0.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,239. The company has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.96. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,725 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,011.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.