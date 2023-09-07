Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $7.05. Yext shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 775,704 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $865.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 255,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yext by 100.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

