Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 718 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.80. 90,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.70. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

