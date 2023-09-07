Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 68,000 Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.64% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Direct Selling Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 4,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

