Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

