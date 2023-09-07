319,500 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 319,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Thursday. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

