Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 1,129,712 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,712 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.86% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TWLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.03.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

