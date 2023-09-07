Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 5,823 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 5,951,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

