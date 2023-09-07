Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 664,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.34 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

