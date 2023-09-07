Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $36.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $629.15. 342,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,745. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $248.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

