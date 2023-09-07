Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 197,304 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,304 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 894,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 221,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 201,898 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 583.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 147,259 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 442,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

ARYD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

