Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company's stock.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.62. 50,392 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,318. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

