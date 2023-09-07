Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 96,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

