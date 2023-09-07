HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.76.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $544.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.