Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,395 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.42% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFTA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,564,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

