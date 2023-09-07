two (NYSE:TWOA) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 227.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TWO were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TWO by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TWO by 5,152.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWOA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,287. two has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

