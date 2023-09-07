Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,544 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.06% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

ATAQ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

